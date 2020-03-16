The share price of SITE Centers Corp. [NYSE: SITC] inclined by $7.03, presently trading at $8.11. The company’s shares saw 15.69% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $7.01 recorded on 03/13/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as SITC fall by -29.17% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -23.99% compared to -3.34 of all time high it touched on 03/09/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -35.69%, while additionally dropping -38.23% during the last 12 months. SITE Centers Corp. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $13.83. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.72% increase from the current trading price.

SITE Centers Corp. [NYSE:SITC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.03.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] sitting at +11.70 and its Gross Margin at +40.53, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.90%. These measurements indicate that SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.00%. Its Return on Equity is 4.94, and its Return on Assets is 2.41. These metrics suggest that this SITE Centers Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 95.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.12. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 114.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.78 and P/E Ratio of 24.44. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.55 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.12.

SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] has 255.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.01 to 15.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 12.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.79. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] a Reliable Buy?

SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.