Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] took an upward turn with a change of 9.03%, trading at the price of $1.93 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 25.46 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Southwestern Energy Company shares have an average trading volume of 26.74M shares for that time period. SWN monthly volatility recorded 17.61%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 39.16%. PS value for SWN stocks is 0.31 with PB recorded at 0.29.

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.77.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] sitting at +10.04 and its Gross Margin at +17.35, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.30%. These measurements indicate that Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.60%. Its Return on Equity is 31.78, and its Return on Assets is 13.82. These metrics all suggest that Southwestern Energy Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.02. Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.36 and P/E Ratio of 1.18. These metrics all suggest that Southwestern Energy Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.47. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.80 and its Current Ratio is 0.80. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has 539.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $954.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.06 to 4.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 82.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 39.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Southwestern Energy Company [SWN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.