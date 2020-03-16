SunPower Corporation [SPWR] took an upward turn with a change of 0.00%, trading at the price of $5.06 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.35 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while SunPower Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 4.25M shares for that time period. SPWR monthly volatility recorded 10.14%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 14.49%. PS value for SPWR stocks is 0.56 with PB recorded at 72.29.

SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ:SPWR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SunPower Corporation [SPWR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SunPower Corporation [SPWR] sitting at -12.30 and its Gross Margin at +5.31, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -18.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -11.90%. Its Return on Assets is 0.98.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SunPower Corporation [SPWR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 10,769.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 99.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -3.77, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 9,644.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -13.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.60.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.03 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.82. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.95 and its Current Ratio is 1.47. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] has 207.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.85 to 16.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.88, which indicates that it is 14.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.95. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is SunPower Corporation [SPWR] a Reliable Buy?

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.