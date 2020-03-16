The Gap, Inc. [NYSE: GPS] shares went lower by -23.96% from its previous closing of $10.81, now trading at the price of $8.22, also adding -2.59 points. Is GPS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 8.03 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of GPS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 215.72M float and a -31.01% run over in the last seven days. GPS share price has been hovering between $27.00 and $9.35 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

The Gap, Inc. [NYSE:GPS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.81.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Gap, Inc. [GPS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Gap, Inc. [GPS] sitting at +3.50 and its Gross Margin at +37.44, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.40%. Its Return on Equity is 10.22, and its Return on Assets is 3.23. These metrics all suggest that The Gap, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.61. The Gap, Inc. [GPS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.66 and P/E Ratio of 8.95. These metrics all suggest that The Gap, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.51. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.74 and its Current Ratio is 1.41. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

The Gap, Inc. [GPS] has 406.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.35 to 27.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -12.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 9.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.96. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Gap, Inc. [GPS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Gap, Inc. [GPS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.