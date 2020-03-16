The Progressive Corporation[PGR] stock saw a move by 12.14% on Thursday, touching 5.64 million. Based on the recent volume, The Progressive Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PGR shares recorded 631.40M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that The Progressive Corporation [PGR] stock could reach median target price of $85.00.

The Progressive Corporation [PGR] stock additionally went down by -3.04% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -6.21% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PGR stock is set at 10.43% by far, with shares price recording returns by 13.07% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PGR shares showcased 4.52% increase. PGR saw -7.28% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 18.42% compared to high within the same period of time.

The Progressive Corporation [NYSE:PGR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $69.62.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Progressive Corporation [PGR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Progressive Corporation [PGR] sitting at +13.86, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 31.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.70%. Its Return on Equity is 32.42, and its Return on Assets is 7.77. These metrics all suggest that The Progressive Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.21. The Progressive Corporation [PGR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.21, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.79 and P/E Ratio of 11.62. These metrics all suggest that The Progressive Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.76. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.58.

The Progressive Corporation [PGR] has 631.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $49.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 65.92 to 84.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.62, which indicates that it is 6.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Progressive Corporation [PGR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Progressive Corporation [PGR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.