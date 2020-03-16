Valley National Bancorp [VLY] saw a change by 6.42% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $7.79. The company is holding 418.09M shares with keeping 390.67M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 17.05% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -35.83% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -33.87%, trading +17.05% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 418.09M shares valued at 4.52 million were bought and sold.

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ:VLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.32.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Valley National Bancorp [VLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Valley National Bancorp [VLY] sitting at +28.31, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.50%. These measurements indicate that Valley National Bancorp [VLY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.90%. Its Return on Equity is 8.01, and its Return on Assets is 0.89. These metrics suggest that this Valley National Bancorp does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 81.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.07 and P/E Ratio of 8.81. These metrics all suggest that Valley National Bancorp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.03.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has 418.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.66 to 12.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.32, which indicates that it is 11.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Valley National Bancorp [VLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Valley National Bancorp [VLY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.