VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] shares went higher by 8.44% from its previous closing of $16.23, now trading at the price of $17.60, also adding 1.37 points. Is VICI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 13.07 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of VICI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 466.82M float and a -27.33% run over in the last seven days. VICI share price has been hovering between $28.75 and $16.09 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.23.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] sitting at +66.40 and its Gross Margin at +97.46, this company’s Net Margin is now 61.00%. These measurements indicate that VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.10%. Its Return on Equity is 7.39, and its Return on Assets is 4.44. These metrics suggest that this VICI Properties Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.21. VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.92 and P/E Ratio of 13.98. These metrics all suggest that VICI Properties Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.07.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has 595.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.09 to 28.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.39. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. [VICI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.