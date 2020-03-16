Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. [CCO] took an upward turn with a change of 5.83%, trading at the price of $1.05 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.83 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.01M shares for that time period. CCO monthly volatility recorded 11.44%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 18.25%. PS value for CCO stocks is 0.22 with PB recorded at .

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:CCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.99.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. [CCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. [CCO] sitting at +9.58 and its Gross Margin at +34.37, this company’s Net Margin is now -13.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.50%. Its Return on Assets is -6.27.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 102.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.75. companyname [CCO] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.51.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.46. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.00 and its Current Ratio is 1.02. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. [CCO] has 573.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $602.27M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.99 to 5.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.32, which indicates that it is 18.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 15.19. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. [CCO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. [CCO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.