Sysco Corporation [NYSE: SYY] opened at $48.60 and closed at $43.51 a share within trading session on 03/13/20. That means that the stock gained by 8.18% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $47.07.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Sysco Corporation [NYSE: SYY] had 14.81 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.85M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.50%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.08%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $43.49 during that period and SYY managed to take a rebound to $85.98 in the last 52 weeks.

Sysco Corporation [NYSE:SYY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $43.51.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sysco Corporation [SYY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sysco Corporation [SYY] sitting at +4.15 and its Gross Margin at +17.89, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.90%. Its Return on Equity is 66.84, and its Return on Assets is 9.29. These metrics all suggest that Sysco Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sysco Corporation [SYY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 326.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.10, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 324.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Sysco Corporation [SYY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.35 and P/E Ratio of 13.45. These metrics all suggest that Sysco Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Sysco Corporation [SYY] earns $871,216 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 14.42 and its Total Asset Turnover is 3.34. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.81 and its Current Ratio is 1.33. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Sysco Corporation [SYY] has 644.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $30.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.49 to 85.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 11.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.03. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sysco Corporation [SYY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sysco Corporation [SYY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.