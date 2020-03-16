The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE: SCHW] opened at $30.38 and closed at $33.87 a share within trading session on 03/13/20. That means that the stock dropped by -7.57% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $31.31.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE: SCHW] had 9.96 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 12.63M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.90%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.68%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $28.11 during that period and SCHW managed to take a rebound to $51.65 in the last 52 weeks.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE:SCHW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.87.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] sitting at +41.14 and its Gross Margin at +82.28, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.90%. These measurements indicate that The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.50%. Its Return on Equity is 17.47, and its Return on Assets is 1.25. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SCHW financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 34.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 25.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 19.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.09 and P/E Ratio of 11.73. These metrics all suggest that The Charles Schwab Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.52 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.04.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] has 1.47B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $49.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.11 to 51.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.42, which indicates that it is 8.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.