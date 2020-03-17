3D Systems Corporation[DDD] stock saw a move by 6.54% on Thursday, touching 2 million. Based on the recent volume, 3D Systems Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DDD shares recorded 139.79M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] stock could reach median target price of $9.50.

3D Systems Corporation [DDD] stock additionally went down by -23.76% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -54.00% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DDD stock is set at -50.40% by far, with shares price recording returns by -37.44% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DDD shares showcased -34.28% decrease. DDD saw -52.67% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 10.09% compared to high within the same period of time.

3D Systems Corporation [NYSE:DDD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.58.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] sitting at -9.08 and its Gross Margin at +44.20, this company’s Net Margin is now -11.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -9.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -10.60%. Its Return on Equity is -12.70, and its Return on Assets is -8.56. These metrics suggest that this 3D Systems Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -141.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.54. 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 31.53.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.77. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.61 and its Current Ratio is 2.29. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

3D Systems Corporation [DDD] has 139.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $780.03M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.40 to 12.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.94, which indicates that it is 10.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.32. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] a Reliable Buy?

3D Systems Corporation [DDD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.