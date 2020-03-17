Aflac Incorporated [AFL] saw a change by -16.43% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $28.99. The company is holding 849.46M shares with keeping 665.52M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at -6.96% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -49.30% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -45.96%, trading +0.59% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 849.46M shares valued at 5.98 million were bought and sold.

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.69.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Aflac Incorporated [AFL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aflac Incorporated [AFL] sitting at +20.96, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.80%. These measurements indicate that Aflac Incorporated [AFL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.00%. Its Return on Equity is 12.61, and its Return on Assets is 2.17. These metrics suggest that this Aflac Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 22.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.24 and P/E Ratio of 6.55. These metrics all suggest that Aflac Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.15. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.58.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has 849.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $24.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.16 to 57.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -6.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.87, which indicates that it is 9.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.59. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aflac Incorporated [AFL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aflac Incorporated [AFL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.