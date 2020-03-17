Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOG] shares went lower by -7.20% from its previous closing of $1219.73, now trading at the price of $1131.85, also adding -87.88 points. Is GOOG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.91 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of GOOG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 617.97M float and a -7.37% run over in the last seven days. GOOG share price has been hovering between $1532.11 and $1025.00 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ:GOOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $1219.73.

Fundamental Analysis of Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] sitting at +21.98 and its Gross Margin at +55.46.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 7.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 132.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.47 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.58, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.16 and P/E Ratio of 23.00. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] earns $1,357,471 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.63 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.63. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.35 and its Current Ratio is 3.37. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] has 680.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $830.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1025.00 to 1532.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alphabet Inc. [GOOG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.