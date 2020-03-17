Altice USA, Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] opened at $21.85 and closed at $22.22 a share within trading session on 03/13/20. That means that the stock dropped by -14.04% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $19.10.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Altice USA, Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] had 3.37 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 6.24M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.50%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.42%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $19.06 during that period and ATUS managed to take a rebound to $31.78 in the last 52 weeks.

Altice USA, Inc. [NYSE:ATUS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.22.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Altice USA, Inc. [ATUS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Altice USA, Inc. [ATUS] sitting at +19.43 and its Gross Margin at +43.00, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.70%. Its Return on Equity is 4.50, and its Return on Assets is 0.40. These metrics suggest that this Altice USA, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.60 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.14. Altice USA, Inc. [ATUS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.62, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.09 and P/E Ratio of 89.55. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.28. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.70 and its Current Ratio is 0.70. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Altice USA, Inc. [ATUS] has 686.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.06 to 31.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.99. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Altice USA, Inc. [ATUS] a Reliable Buy?

Altice USA, Inc. [ATUS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.