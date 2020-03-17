American Airlines Group Inc.[AAL] stock saw a move by 11.25% on Thursday, touching 84.92 million. Based on the recent volume, American Airlines Group Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AAL shares recorded 515.07M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] stock additionally went up by +7.93% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -47.09% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AAL stock is set at -49.35% by far, with shares price recording returns by -42.57% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AAL shares showcased -46.84% decrease. AAL saw -54.82% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 21.34% compared to high within the same period of time.

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.31.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] sitting at +8.10 and its Gross Margin at +24.96, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.30%. Its Return on Assets is 2.80.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 100.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.79.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 26.49 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.76. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.35 and its Current Ratio is 0.45. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] has 515.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.12 to 35.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.89, which indicates that it is 19.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] a Reliable Buy?

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.