Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI] took an upward turn with a change of -0.83%, trading at the price of $8.40 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.28 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.56M shares for that time period. ARI monthly volatility recorded 6.12%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 15.23%. PS value for ARI stocks is 3.24 with PB recorded at 0.49.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [NYSE:ARI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.47.

Fundamental Analysis of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI] sitting at +42.58 and its Gross Margin at +91.67, this company’s Net Margin is now 42.60%. These measurements indicate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.00%. Its Return on Equity is 8.81, and its Return on Assets is 3.78. These metrics suggest that this Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 31.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.31. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.76 and P/E Ratio of 6.00. These metrics all suggest that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI] has 186.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.47 to 19.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.81, which indicates that it is 15.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 12.43. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.