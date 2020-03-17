The share price of Apollo Global Management, Inc. [NYSE: APO] inclined by $35.95, presently trading at $31.95. The company’s shares saw 15.38% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $27.69 recorded on 03/13/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as APO fall by -6.66% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -13.54% compared to -2.27 of all time high it touched on 03/10/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -22.42%, while additionally gaining 24.22% during the last 12 months. Apollo Global Management, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $51.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 19.05% increase from the current trading price.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. [NYSE:APO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.95.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] sitting at +45.71 and its Gross Margin at +99.44, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.50%. These measurements indicate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 28.50%. Its Return on Equity is 50.05, and its Return on Assets is 11.10. These metrics all suggest that Apollo Global Management, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.41. Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.95 and P/E Ratio of 8.58. These metrics all suggest that Apollo Global Management, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.39.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] has 473.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.69 to 52.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.70, which indicates that it is 11.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.