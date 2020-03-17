Avis Budget Group, Inc. [CAR] took an upward turn with a change of -20.60%, trading at the price of $14.30 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.96 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Avis Budget Group, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.78M shares for that time period. CAR monthly volatility recorded 11.51%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 17.43%. PS value for CAR stocks is 0.14 with PB recorded at 1.61.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:CAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.01.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Avis Budget Group, Inc. [CAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Avis Budget Group, Inc. [CAR] sitting at +8.35 and its Gross Margin at +24.62, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.90%. Its Return on Equity is 56.45, and its Return on Assets is 1.40. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CAR financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.99. Avis Budget Group, Inc. [CAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.68 and P/E Ratio of 3.56. These metrics all suggest that Avis Budget Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.42. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.96 and its Current Ratio is 0.96. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. [CAR] has 92.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.17 to 52.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.12, which indicates that it is 17.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.37. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Avis Budget Group, Inc. [CAR] a Reliable Buy?

Avis Budget Group, Inc. [CAR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.