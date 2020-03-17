Aytu BioScience, Inc. [NASDAQ: AYTU] stock went up by 37.39% or 0.43 points up from its previous closing price of $1.15. The stock reached $1.58 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AYTU share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +354.02% in the period of the last 7 days.

AYTU had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.90, at one point touching $1.25. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.90. The 52-week high currently stands at $2.99 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 4.64% after the recent low of $0.34.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. [NASDAQ:AYTU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.15.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Aytu BioScience, Inc. [AYTU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aytu BioScience, Inc. [AYTU] sitting at -222.35 and its Gross Margin at +40.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.19. Aytu BioScience, Inc. [AYTU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.68.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Aytu BioScience, Inc. [AYTU] earns $138,120 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.31 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.26. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.60 and its Current Ratio is 2.87. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. [AYTU] has 20.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $32.28M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.34 to 2.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 371.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.01, which indicates that it is 101.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aytu BioScience, Inc. [AYTU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aytu BioScience, Inc. [AYTU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.