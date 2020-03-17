The share price of Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] inclined by $24.16, presently trading at $20.44. The company’s shares saw 1.44% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $20.15 recorded on 03/16/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as BAC fall by -6.79% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -15.71% compared to -1.49 of all time high it touched on 03/13/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -41.45%, while additionally dropping -30.24% during the last 12 months. Bank of America Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $35.92. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 15.48% increase from the current trading price.

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Bank of America Corporation [BAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bank of America Corporation [BAC] sitting at +29.45, this company’s Net Margin is now 36.50%. These measurements indicate that Bank of America Corporation [BAC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.00%. Its Return on Equity is 10.35, and its Return on Assets is 1.14. These metrics suggest that this Bank of America Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 162.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.70. Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.50 and P/E Ratio of 7.43. These metrics all suggest that Bank of America Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.40.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has 9.64B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $197.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.15 to 35.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 10.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.57. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bank of America Corporation [BAC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bank of America Corporation [BAC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.