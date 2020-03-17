Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. [NASDAQ: BLMN] dipped by -16.49% on the last trading session, reaching $6.26 price per share at the time. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. represents 104.24M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $780.76M with the latest information.

The Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. traded at the price of $6.26 with 3.19 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BLMN shares recorded 1.22M.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. [NASDAQ:BLMN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.49.

Fundamental Analysis of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. [BLMN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. [BLMN] sitting at +4.80 and its Gross Margin at +11.43, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.10%. Its Return on Equity is 120.86, and its Return on Assets is 4.31. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BLMN financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.92. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. [BLMN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.02 and P/E Ratio of 4.34. These metrics all suggest that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.37. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.24 and its Current Ratio is 0.33. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. [BLMN] has 104.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $780.76M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.32 to 24.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -14.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.57, which indicates that it is 18.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 14.93. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. [BLMN] a Reliable Buy?

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. [BLMN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.