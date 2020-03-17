Blueprint Medicines Corporation[BPMC] stock saw a move by 14.84% on Thursday, touching 2.11 million. Based on the recent volume, Blueprint Medicines Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BPMC shares recorded 58.23M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Blueprint Medicines Corporation [BPMC] stock could reach median target price of $106.00.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation [BPMC] stock additionally went up by +5.55% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -22.71% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BPMC stock is set at -41.09% by far, with shares price recording returns by -31.26% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BPMC shares showcased -36.66% decrease. BPMC saw -44.20% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 26.10% compared to high within the same period of time.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation [NASDAQ:BPMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $50.04.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Blueprint Medicines Corporation [BPMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Blueprint Medicines Corporation [BPMC] sitting at -543.25.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -73.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -77.80%. Its Return on Equity is -78.72, and its Return on Assets is -55.73. These metrics suggest that this Blueprint Medicines Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Blueprint Medicines Corporation [BPMC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 20.66. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.12, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.56.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 48.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Blueprint Medicines Corporation [BPMC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.50.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Blueprint Medicines Corporation [BPMC] earns $173,661 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.68 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.11. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.85 and its Current Ratio is 4.85. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation [BPMC] has 58.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.57 to 102.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.61, which indicates that it is 10.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Blueprint Medicines Corporation [BPMC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation [BPMC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.