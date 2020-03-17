Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $2.81 after BKD shares went down by -20.54% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [NYSE:BKD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.53.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] sitting at +0.20 and its Gross Margin at +12.25, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.90%. Its Return on Equity is -31.24, and its Return on Assets is -3.92. These metrics suggest that this Brookdale Senior Living Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 81.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.72. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.98.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.59. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.57 and its Current Ratio is 0.57. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] has 222.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $785.64M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.24 to 8.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -13.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 11.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.59. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] a Reliable Buy?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.