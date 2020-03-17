The share price of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. [NASDAQ: CHRW] inclined by $61.06, presently trading at $64.21. The company’s shares saw 12.76% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $56.94 recorded on 03/16/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CHRW jumped by +1.56% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.63% compared to 1.01 of all time high it touched on 03/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -15.35%, while additionally dropping -31.39% during the last 12 months. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $77.29. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 13.08% increase from the current trading price.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. [NASDAQ:CHRW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $61.06.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. [CHRW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. [CHRW] sitting at +5.16 and its Gross Margin at +8.41, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 25.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.90%. Its Return on Equity is 35.33, and its Return on Assets is 12.72. These metrics all suggest that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. [CHRW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 93.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.22, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 80.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. [CHRW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.89 and P/E Ratio of 15.35. These metrics all suggest that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.91 and its Total Asset Turnover is 3.38. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.70 and its Current Ratio is 1.70. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. [CHRW] has 143.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.94 to 91.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.61, which indicates that it is 6.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. [CHRW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. [CHRW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.