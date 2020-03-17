Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE: CIM] dipped by -9.93% on the last trading session, reaching $15.06 price per share at the time. Chimera Investment Corporation represents 226.60M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.41B with the latest information.

The Chimera Investment Corporation traded at the price of $15.06 with 4.92 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CIM shares recorded 1.80M.

Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE:CIM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.72.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] sitting at +41.45 and its Gross Margin at +95.22, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.70%. These measurements indicate that Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.60%. Its Return on Equity is 10.80, and its Return on Assets is 1.51. These metrics suggest that this Chimera Investment Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 549.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 84.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 80.17. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 210.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 63.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 18.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 26.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.85. Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 59.56 and P/E Ratio of 8.32. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.88 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.04.

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] has 226.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.25 to 22.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.65, which indicates that it is 10.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.91. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] a Reliable Buy?

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.