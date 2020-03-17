Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $15.09 after XEC shares went down by -16.63% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Cimarex Energy Co. [NYSE:XEC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.10.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] sitting at +25.37 and its Gross Margin at +36.85, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.70%. Its Return on Equity is -3.61, and its Return on Assets is -1.91. These metrics suggest that this Cimarex Energy Co. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.35. Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.86.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.36. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.76 and its Current Ratio is 0.82. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] has 111.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.01 to 72.91. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.96, which indicates that it is 19.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.05. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] a Reliable Buy?

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.