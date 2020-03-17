CNX Resources Corporation[CNX] stock saw a move by 8.37% on Thursday, touching 3.15 million. Based on the recent volume, CNX Resources Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CNX shares recorded 198.87M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] stock could reach median target price of $7.50.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] stock additionally went up by +39.97% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 21.07% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CNX stock is set at -30.38% by far, with shares price recording returns by -1.06% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CNX shares showcased -8.34% decrease. CNX saw -27.17% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 90.02% compared to high within the same period of time.

CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE:CNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.47.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] sitting at +16.57 and its Gross Margin at +30.93, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.30%. Its Return on Equity is -1.90, and its Return on Assets is -0.90. These metrics suggest that this CNX Resources Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 70.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 69.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54. CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.72.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] earns $3,307,636 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.96 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.93 and its Current Ratio is 0.94. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] has 198.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.26 to 11.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 90.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 32.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] a Reliable Buy?

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.