Consolidated Edison, Inc. [NYSE: ED] shares went lower by -9.67% from its previous closing of $88.07, now trading at the price of $79.55, also adding -8.52 points. Is ED stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.04 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ED shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 333.26M float and a -10.28% run over in the last seven days. ED share price has been hovering between $95.10 and $77.80 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. [NYSE:ED]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $88.07.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED] sitting at +21.13 and its Gross Margin at +40.50, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.00%. Its Return on Equity is 7.73, and its Return on Assets is 2.40. These metrics suggest that this Consolidated Edison, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.67, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.51 and P/E Ratio of 19.51. These metrics all suggest that Consolidated Edison, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.62 and its Current Ratio is 0.68. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED] has 344.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $27.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 77.80 to 95.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.20, which indicates that it is 6.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED] a Reliable Buy?

Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.