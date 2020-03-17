CubeSmart [NYSE: CUBE] shares went higher by 0.68% from its previous closing of $23.47, now trading at the price of $23.63, also adding 0.16 points. Is CUBE stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.11 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CUBE shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 192.28M float and a -23.80% run over in the last seven days. CUBE share price has been hovering between $36.32 and $23.00 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

CubeSmart [NYSE:CUBE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Fundamental Analysis of CubeSmart [CUBE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CubeSmart [CUBE] sitting at +24.34 and its Gross Margin at +42.02, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.30%. These measurements indicate that CubeSmart [CUBE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.20%. Its Return on Equity is 9.64, and its Return on Assets is 4.35. These metrics suggest that this CubeSmart does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.85. CubeSmart [CUBE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.80 and P/E Ratio of 26.78. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.17.

CubeSmart [CUBE] has 213.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.00 to 36.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.24, which indicates that it is 12.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.18. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is CubeSmart [CUBE] a Reliable Buy?

CubeSmart [CUBE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.