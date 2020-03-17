Dana Incorporated [DAN] took an upward turn with a change of -26.08%, trading at the price of $6.69 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.8 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Dana Incorporated shares have an average trading volume of 1.60M shares for that time period. DAN monthly volatility recorded 7.17%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 10.62%. PS value for DAN stocks is 0.19 with PB recorded at 0.70.

Dana Incorporated [NYSE:DAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.05.

Fundamental Analysis of Dana Incorporated [DAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dana Incorporated [DAN] sitting at +6.72 and its Gross Margin at +12.88, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.20%. Its Return on Equity is 14.05, and its Return on Assets is 3.44. These metrics suggest that this Dana Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dana Incorporated [DAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 136.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.35. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 132.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.52. Dana Incorporated [DAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.15 and P/E Ratio of 4.28. These metrics all suggest that Dana Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.77 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.31. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.07 and its Current Ratio is 1.71. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Dana Incorporated [DAN] has 178.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.87 to 20.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -14.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.28, which indicates that it is 10.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.36. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dana Incorporated [DAN] a Reliable Buy?

Dana Incorporated [DAN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.