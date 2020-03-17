The share price of Delek US Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: DK] inclined by $10.31, presently trading at $9.83. The company’s shares saw 26.19% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $7.79 recorded on 03/16/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as DK fall by -21.42% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -31.26% compared to -2.68 of all time high it touched on 03/10/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -65.83%, while additionally dropping -72.50% during the last 12 months. Delek US Holdings, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $31.53. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 21.7% increase from the current trading price.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:DK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.31.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Delek US Holdings, Inc. [DK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Delek US Holdings, Inc. [DK] sitting at +4.78 and its Gross Margin at +7.98, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.30%. Its Return on Equity is 18.52, and its Return on Assets is 4.78. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DK financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.28. Delek US Holdings, Inc. [DK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.46 and P/E Ratio of 2.45. These metrics all suggest that Delek US Holdings, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.46. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.86 and its Current Ratio is 1.26. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. [DK] has 88.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $866.02M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.79 to 44.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.12, which indicates that it is 22.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.18. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Delek US Holdings, Inc. [DK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. [DK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.