Diamondback Energy, Inc. [NASDAQ: FANG] dipped by -13.61% on the last trading session, reaching $23.49 price per share at the time. Diamondback Energy, Inc. represents 161.87M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.80B with the latest information.

The Diamondback Energy, Inc. traded at the price of $23.49 with 5.64 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of FANG shares recorded 3.14M.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. [NASDAQ:FANG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.19.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Diamondback Energy, Inc. [FANG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Diamondback Energy, Inc. [FANG] sitting at +37.46 and its Gross Margin at +40.19, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.20%. Its Return on Equity is 1.78, and its Return on Assets is 1.06. These metrics suggest that this Diamondback Energy, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.79. Diamondback Energy, Inc. [FANG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.55 and P/E Ratio of 16.87. These metrics all suggest that Diamondback Energy, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.66 and its Current Ratio is 0.69. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. [FANG] has 161.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.56 to 114.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 19.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 14.87. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Diamondback Energy, Inc. [FANG] a Reliable Buy?

Diamondback Energy, Inc. [FANG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.