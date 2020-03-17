DocuSign, Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] shares went higher by 1.58% from its previous closing of $72.31, now trading at the price of $73.45, also adding 1.14 points. Is DOCU stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.35 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DOCU shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 165.92M float and a -8.76% run over in the last seven days. DOCU share price has been hovering between $92.55 and $43.13 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

DocuSign, Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Fundamental Analysis of DocuSign, Inc. [DOCU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DocuSign, Inc. [DOCU] sitting at -19.87 and its Gross Margin at +75.03, this company’s Net Margin is now -26.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -17.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -40.30%. Its Return on Equity is -35.90, and its Return on Assets is -11.88. These metrics suggest that this DocuSign, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -121.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.45. companyname [DOCU] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 106.45.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.56. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.36.

DocuSign, Inc. [DOCU] has 195.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.13 to 92.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DocuSign, Inc. [DOCU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. [DOCU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.