The share price of Dollar General Corporation [NYSE: DG] inclined by $136.10, presently trading at $152.96. The company’s shares saw 33.97% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $114.18 recorded on 03/16/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as DG fall by -7.96% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -7.68% compared to -13.24 of all time high it touched on 03/11/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -14.86%, while additionally gaining 19.50% during the last 12 months. Dollar General Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $172.87. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 19.91% increase from the current trading price.

Dollar General Corporation [NYSE:DG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $136.10.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dollar General Corporation [DG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dollar General Corporation [DG] sitting at +8.30 and its Gross Margin at +30.59, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.10%. Its Return on Equity is 26.11, and its Return on Assets is 9.48. These metrics all suggest that Dollar General Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.72.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.54. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.11 and its Current Ratio is 1.14. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Dollar General Corporation [DG] has 282.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $38.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 114.18 to 167.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.38, which indicates that it is 8.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dollar General Corporation [DG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dollar General Corporation [DG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.