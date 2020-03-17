Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE: ETRN] shares went lower by -8.53% from its previous closing of $5.10, now trading at the price of $4.66, also adding -0.44 points. Is ETRN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.36 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ETRN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 202.85M float and a -11.71% run over in the last seven days. ETRN share price has been hovering between $22.29 and $4.23 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE:ETRN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.10.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] sitting at +65.72 and its Gross Margin at +72.64, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.40%. Its Return on Equity is -36.04, and its Return on Assets is -1.81. These metrics suggest that this Equitrans Midstream Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.92. Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.49.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.12 and its Current Ratio is 1.12. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] has 326.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.23 to 22.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.70. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] a Reliable Buy?

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.