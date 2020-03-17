Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ: EXAS] gained by 5.52% on the last trading session, reaching $44.75 price per share at the time. Exact Sciences Corporation represents 166.09M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.04B with the latest information.

The Exact Sciences Corporation traded at the price of $44.75 with 1.96 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of EXAS shares recorded 2.51M.

Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ:EXAS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.41.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] sitting at -19.51 and its Gross Margin at +73.44, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -7.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.90%. Its Return on Equity is -5.66, and its Return on Assets is -3.34. These metrics suggest that this Exact Sciences Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 41.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -2.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -89.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.97.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.93 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.35. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.09 and its Current Ratio is 2.36. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] has 166.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.05 to 123.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.78, which indicates that it is 12.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.12. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] a Reliable Buy?

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.