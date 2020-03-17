Exelixis, Inc. [EXEL] took an upward turn with a change of -3.94%, trading at the price of $13.89 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.91 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Exelixis, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 3.59M shares for that time period. EXEL monthly volatility recorded 6.59%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 11.42%. PS value for EXEL stocks is 5.18 with PB recorded at 2.61.

Exelixis, Inc. [NASDAQ:EXEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.46.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Exelixis, Inc. [EXEL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Exelixis, Inc. [EXEL] sitting at +38.18 and its Gross Margin at +96.58, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.20%. These measurements indicate that Exelixis, Inc. [EXEL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.30%. Its Return on Equity is 21.59, and its Return on Assets is 19.35. These metrics all suggest that Exelixis, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.06. Exelixis, Inc. [EXEL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.84 and P/E Ratio of 13.55. These metrics all suggest that Exelixis, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.58. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 6.99 and its Current Ratio is 7.08. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Exelixis, Inc. [EXEL] has 346.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.17 to 25.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 11.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Exelixis, Inc. [EXEL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. [EXEL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.