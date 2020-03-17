The share price of General Mills, Inc. [NYSE: GIS] inclined by $53.38, presently trading at $59.10. The company’s shares saw 26.85% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $46.59 recorded on 03/16/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as GIS jumped by +7.71% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.33% compared to 4.17 of all time high it touched on 03/17/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 0.74%, while additionally gaining 12.36% during the last 12 months. General Mills, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $55.17. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -3.93% decrease from the current trading price.

General Mills, Inc. [NYSE:GIS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $53.38.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 03/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of General Mills, Inc. [GIS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for General Mills, Inc. [GIS] sitting at +17.28 and its Gross Margin at +34.53, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.60%. These measurements indicate that General Mills, Inc. [GIS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.30%. Its Return on Equity is 26.56, and its Return on Assets is 5.67. These metrics all suggest that General Mills, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, General Mills, Inc. [GIS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 205.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 164.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. General Mills, Inc. [GIS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.39 and P/E Ratio of 17.06. These metrics all suggest that General Mills, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, General Mills, Inc. [GIS] earns $421,630 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.71 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.55. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.37 and its Current Ratio is 0.59. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

General Mills, Inc. [GIS] has 639.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $34.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.59 to 56.40. At its current price, it has moved up by 4.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.60, which indicates that it is 8.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is General Mills, Inc. [GIS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of General Mills, Inc. [GIS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.