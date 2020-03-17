The share price of HCA Healthcare, Inc. [NYSE: HCA] inclined by $84.45, presently trading at $82.66. The company’s shares saw -1.44% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $83.87 recorded on 03/16/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as HCA fall by -32.57% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -31.28% compared to -39.37 of all time high it touched on 03/11/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -44.03%, while additionally dropping -36.19% during the last 12 months. HCA Healthcare, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $171.55. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 88.89% increase from the current trading price.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. [NYSE:HCA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $84.45.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of HCA Healthcare, Inc. [HCA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HCA Healthcare, Inc. [HCA] sitting at +14.06 and its Gross Margin at +15.03, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.10%. Its Return on Assets is 8.32.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 108.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 78.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.24 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.20 and its Current Ratio is 1.44. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. [HCA] has 375.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $31.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 83.87 to 151.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 9.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.72. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is HCA Healthcare, Inc. [HCA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. [HCA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.