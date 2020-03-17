Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX] took an upward turn with a change of 10.64%, trading at the price of $0.52 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 30.91 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Heat Biologics, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 11.63M shares for that time period. HTBX monthly volatility recorded 34.42%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 31.74%. PS value for HTBX stocks is 12.80 with PB recorded at 1.06.

Heat Biologics, Inc. [NASDAQ:HTBX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.47.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 03/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX] sitting at -301.43.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -96.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -56.00%. Its Return on Equity is -83.56, and its Return on Assets is -38.91. These metrics suggest that this Heat Biologics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.23. Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.05.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX] earns $193,128 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 267.18 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.89 and its Current Ratio is 5.89. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX] has 76.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $39.67M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.19 to 1.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 166.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.05, which indicates that it is 31.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.