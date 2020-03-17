Hologic, Inc. [HOLX] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $32.75 after HOLX shares went up by 1.55% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Hologic, Inc. [NASDAQ:HOLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.25.

Fundamental Analysis of Hologic, Inc. [HOLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hologic, Inc. [HOLX] sitting at +16.87 and its Gross Margin at +50.41, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.30%. Its Return on Equity is -8.96, and its Return on Assets is -2.98. These metrics suggest that this Hologic, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hologic, Inc. [HOLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 147.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.04, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 134.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Hologic, Inc. [HOLX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.58 and P/E Ratio of 35.86. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Hologic, Inc. [HOLX] earns $519,805 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.48 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.49. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.26 and its Current Ratio is 1.68. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Hologic, Inc. [HOLX] has 292.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.13 to 55.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 8.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.71. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hologic, Inc. [HOLX] a Reliable Buy?

Hologic, Inc. [HOLX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.