iFresh Inc. [IFMK] saw a change by -17.07% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.02. The company is holding 18.14M shares with keeping 8.50M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 199.15% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -66.55% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -18.28%, trading +340.58% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 18.14M shares valued at 3.17 million were bought and sold.

iFresh Inc. [NASDAQ:IFMK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.23.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of iFresh Inc. [IFMK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for iFresh Inc. [IFMK] sitting at -8.14 and its Gross Margin at +16.26, this company’s Net Margin is now -10.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -46.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -57.50%. Its Return on Equity is -541.49, and its Return on Assets is -25.00. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IFMK financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 104.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, iFresh Inc. [IFMK] earns $333,594 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 28.09 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.61. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.22 and its Current Ratio is 0.47. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

iFresh Inc. [IFMK] has 18.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $22.31M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.34 to 3.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 199.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.20. This RSI suggests that iFresh Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is iFresh Inc. [IFMK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of iFresh Inc. [IFMK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.