Illinois Tool Works Inc. [NYSE: ITW] shares went lower by -1.18% from its previous closing of $156.45, now trading at the price of $154.61, also adding -1.84 points. Is ITW stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.78 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ITW shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 317.32M float and a +0.87% run over in the last seven days. ITW share price has been hovering between $190.85 and $136.92 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. [NYSE:ITW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $156.45.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] sitting at +24.11 and its Gross Margin at +40.85, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.90%. These measurements indicate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 31.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.80%. Its Return on Equity is 80.29, and its Return on Assets is 16.84. These metrics all suggest that Illinois Tool Works Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 256.38. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 15.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 256.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 18.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.53 and P/E Ratio of 19.96. These metrics all suggest that Illinois Tool Works Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.36 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.94. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.35 and its Current Ratio is 2.90. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] has 360.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $56.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 136.92 to 190.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 6.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.