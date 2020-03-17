Inseego Corp. [NASDAQ: INSG] opened at $4.10 and closed at $4.62 a share within trading session on 03/16/20. That means that the stock gained by 14.72% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $5.30.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Inseego Corp. [NASDAQ: INSG] had 2.02 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.64M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 17.75%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 11.06%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $3.61 during that period and INSG managed to take a rebound to $9.75 in the last 52 weeks.

Inseego Corp. [NASDAQ:INSG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.62.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Inseego Corp. [INSG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Inseego Corp. [INSG] sitting at -8.88 and its Gross Margin at +27.59, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -18.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.80%. Its Return on Assets is -24.80.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 91.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -575.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.77.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.36. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.87 and its Current Ratio is 1.44. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Inseego Corp. [INSG] has 96.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $444.31M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.61 to 9.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 17.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Inseego Corp. [INSG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Inseego Corp. [INSG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.