Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] took an upward turn with a change of -2.09%, trading at the price of $11.26 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.14 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.75M shares for that time period. IVR monthly volatility recorded 5.01%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 12.48%. PS value for IVR stocks is 3.15 with PB recorded at 0.70.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [NYSE:IVR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] sitting at +148.64 and its Gross Margin at +84.48, this company’s Net Margin is now 41.10%. These measurements indicate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.20%. Its Return on Equity is 13.95, and its Return on Assets is 1.81. These metrics suggest that this Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 58.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 22.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 87.58. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.40 and P/E Ratio of 4.64. These metrics all suggest that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.01.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has 213.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.35 to 18.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 12.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.85. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.