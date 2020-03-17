Ross Stores, Inc.[ROST] stock saw a move by -20.36% on Thursday, touching 4.88 million. Based on the recent volume, Ross Stores, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ROST shares recorded 390.28M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Ross Stores, Inc. [ROST] stock could reach median target price of $123.00.

Ross Stores, Inc. [ROST] stock additionally went down by -22.02% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -38.70% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ROST stock is set at -17.76% by far, with shares price recording returns by -36.51% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ROST shares showcased -32.26% decrease. ROST saw -40.46% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -15.49% compared to high within the same period of time.

Ross Stores, Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $92.83.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ross Stores, Inc. [ROST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ross Stores, Inc. [ROST] sitting at +13.38 and its Gross Margin at +28.07, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 41.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 43.60%. Its Return on Equity is 49.84, and its Return on Assets is 21.32. These metrics all suggest that Ross Stores, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.39.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 2.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.59 and its Current Ratio is 1.27. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Ross Stores, Inc. [ROST] has 390.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $28.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 87.48 to 124.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -15.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.76, which indicates that it is 8.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.61. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ross Stores, Inc. [ROST] a Reliable Buy?

Ross Stores, Inc. [ROST] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.