The Children’s Place, Inc.[PLCE] stock saw a move by -9.08% on Thursday, touching 1.85 million. Based on the recent volume, The Children’s Place, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PLCE shares recorded 16.64M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that The Children’s Place, Inc. [PLCE] stock could reach median target price of $69.50.

The Children’s Place, Inc. [PLCE] stock additionally went down by -40.56% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -58.99% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PLCE stock is set at -67.62% by far, with shares price recording returns by -51.32% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PLCE shares showcased -69.42% decrease. PLCE saw -77.71% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -9.05% compared to high within the same period of time.

The Children’s Place, Inc. [NASDAQ:PLCE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.64.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 03/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Children’s Place, Inc. [PLCE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Children’s Place, Inc. [PLCE] sitting at +6.00 and its Gross Margin at +31.71, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 28.50%. Its Return on Equity is 25.62, and its Return on Assets is 12.11. These metrics all suggest that The Children’s Place, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Children’s Place, Inc. [PLCE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 15.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 13.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. The Children’s Place, Inc. [PLCE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.07 and P/E Ratio of 6.72. These metrics all suggest that The Children’s Place, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Children’s Place, Inc. [PLCE] earns $103,641 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 63.32 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.32. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.40 and its Current Ratio is 1.31. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The Children’s Place, Inc. [PLCE] has 16.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $476.57M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.63 to 116.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -9.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 16.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 17.33. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Children’s Place, Inc. [PLCE] a Reliable Buy?

The Children’s Place, Inc. [PLCE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.