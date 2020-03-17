Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] shares went higher by 8.79% from its previous closing of $62.56, now trading at the price of $68.06, also adding 5.5 points. Is K stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.91 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of K shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 339.75M float and a +8.35% run over in the last seven days. K share price has been hovering between $71.05 and $51.34 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Kellogg Company [NYSE:K]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Kellogg Company [K]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kellogg Company [K] sitting at +11.29 and its Gross Margin at +32.61, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.10%. Its Return on Equity is 35.90, and its Return on Assets is 5.43. These metrics all suggest that Kellogg Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kellogg Company [K] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 308.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 75.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 277.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Kellogg Company [K] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.17 and P/E Ratio of 24.31. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.20 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.77. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.46 and its Current Ratio is 0.72. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Kellogg Company [K] has 363.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $22.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.34 to 71.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.61, which indicates that it is 6.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kellogg Company [K] a Reliable Buy?

Kellogg Company [K] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.