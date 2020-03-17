Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $18.41 after KSS shares went down by -6.60% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.71.

Fundamental Analysis of Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] sitting at +6.07 and its Gross Margin at +34.63, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.70%. Its Return on Equity is 12.59, and its Return on Assets is 5.11. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KSS financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.58.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.48. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.40 and its Current Ratio is 1.68. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has 193.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.70 to 75.91. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -6.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.15, which indicates that it is 11.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 12.67. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kohl’s Corporation [KSS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.