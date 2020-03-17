LKQ Corporation [LKQ] saw a change by -2.75% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $19.80. The company is holding 345.63M shares with keeping 300.14M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at -2.13% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -45.95% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -46.12%, trading +1.05% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 345.63M shares valued at 1.9 million were bought and sold.

LKQ Corporation [NASDAQ:LKQ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.36.

Fundamental Analysis of LKQ Corporation [LKQ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for LKQ Corporation [LKQ] sitting at +7.83 and its Gross Margin at +37.03, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.50%. Its Return on Equity is 11.02, and its Return on Assets is 4.46. These metrics suggest that this LKQ Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.07. LKQ Corporation [LKQ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.19, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.43 and P/E Ratio of 11.36. These metrics all suggest that LKQ Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.03. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.88 and its Current Ratio is 2.15. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

LKQ Corporation [LKQ] has 345.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.23 to 36.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -2.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.37, which indicates that it is 9.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.03. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is LKQ Corporation [LKQ] a Reliable Buy?

LKQ Corporation [LKQ] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.